9-year-old dies after being hit by car while riding bike in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 9-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car while riding his bike Wednesday evening, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP says Za’Hiar Hammet was on his bike crossing US 378 near Pike Road when he was hit by a 2015 Chevy truck around 8:15 p.m.

Hammet was then airlifted to Prisma Richland in Columbia where he later died.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office and SCHP continue to investigate the incident.

