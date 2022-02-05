SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

9-year-old dies after being hit by car while riding bike in Sumter

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 5, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 9-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car while riding his bike Wednesday evening, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP says Za’Hiar Hammet was on his bike crossing US 378 near Pike Road when he was hit by a 2015 Chevy truck around 8:15 p.m.

Hammet was then airlifted to Prisma Richland in Columbia where he later died.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office and SCHP continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

It happened on US 15 near US 178 around 5 miles away from Harleyville on Saturday at 7:40 p.m.
1 dead after vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Dorchester County
The suspect Christopher Lewis Rawls, 22, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and...
Deputies: 1 man arrested after stabbing leaves 2 injured
Members of the Brothers of Heroes motorcycle club and family traveled along Highway 61 from...
Memorial ride held for couple killed in DUI crash in West Ashley
The Charleston County Council is debating buying 95 acres of land near Humbert and Main road...
‘We’re afraid of losing our fresh air’: Johns Islanders react to proposed land purchase
Coroner Paul J. Brouthers says David Lee Lathan, Jr. 36, of Harleyville, died on the scene...
Coroner IDs man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

Latest News

Coroner Paul J. Brouthers says David Lee Lathan, Jr. 36, of Harleyville, died on the scene...
Coroner IDs man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Coroner IDs man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man dies after chase in Georgetown Co.
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies: 1 man arrested after stabbing leaves 2 injured
The suspect Christopher Lewis Rawls, 22, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and...
Deputies: 1 man arrested after stabbing leaves 2 injured