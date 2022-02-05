Casey Roberts wins Round 1 at PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Event in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – In front of a raucous Palmetto State crowd Friday night at North Charleston Coliseum, no rider was more dominant than Casey Roberts (Munford, Alabama). Marking just his third event ever with the PBR (Professional Bull Riders), the young Alabama native delivered the high-marked ride of his career to win Round 1 of the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour’s (PWVT) Bad Boy Mowers Collision at The Coliseum in North Charleston, Coliseum.

Drawing Skirt Chaser (Shuler Bucking Bulls), Roberts remained poised in the bucking chutes as the anticipation built.

Matching the powerful animal athlete jump-for-jump, Roberts reached the requisite 8, marked an event-best 88.5 points.

The golden finish earned Roberts seven world points.

On a night that saw 12 qualified rides, Ezekiel Mitchell (Rockdale, Texas) was second.

Eager to rebound from being cut from the elite Unleash The Beast, Mitchell responded in resilient fashion, covering XRP (Bucking Crazy Bucking Bulls) for 88 points as the last man to leave the chutes during the opening round of competition.

The score earned the three-time PBR World Finals qualifier four world points, elevating him from No. 42 to No. 39 in the world standings. He now trails the Top 30 and a seeded position on the elite tour by a mere 11.5 points.

Conner Halverson (Gordon, Nebraska) and Hayden Harris (Tahlequah, Oklahoma) tied for third, each netting 2.5 world points.

Halverson rode Hogeye Hustler (Pick-It Hammers) while Harris covered Rolex (Bucking Crazy Bulls), each marked 87 points.

Rounding out the Top 5 in fifth was Colt Robinson (Prescott, Arizona).

He outlasted Calico Kickin (Team Alaska) for 86.5 points to exit North Charleston Coliseum Friday night with one world point.

While he may have finished outside of the Top 5, the marathon effort by Native American sensation Dakota Louis (Browning, Montana) kept the crowd on the edge of their seats.

Initially matched with Oreo (Dustin Denning), Louis was awarded a re-ride.

His next two trips resulted in a similar outcome, despite climbing aboard both Pneu-Dart’s Big Time (Mike Miller Bucking Bulls) and Bart (Mike Miller Bucking Bulls).

For Louis, however, the fourth time was the charm.

Leaving the chutes atop Bone Tomahawk (Mike Miller Bucking Bulls), Louis reached the 8-second whistle for an 82.5-point score to tie for ninth in Round 1.

The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour’s Bad Boy Mowers Collision at The Coliseum was also a stop on the 2022 Million Dollar Bull Team Challenge.

Shuler Bucking Bulls won the performance with 273.36 points courtesy of the trips notched by Jerry Lee, Big Mac and Skirt Chaser.

Second place was Bucking Crazy Bucking Bulls with 271.85 points, while Bob Whisnant/Championship Pro Rodeo was third with 271.83 points. Bucking Crazy Bucking Bulls’ team included Rolex, I Money Crypto and XRP, while the bronze effort from Bob Whisnant/Championship Pro Rodeo was earned courtesy of outs recorded by Tick Tock, Ole Yeller and Back Draft.

PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour action from North Charleston, South Carolina, and North Charleston Coliseum concludes on Saturday, February 5 with Round 2 and the championship round. Action gets underway at 7 p.m. EST.

PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour

PBR Bad Boy Mowers Collision at The Coliseum

North Charleston Coliseum – North Charleston, South Carolina

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

1. Casey Roberts, 88.5-0-0-88.50-7 Points.

2. Ezekiel Mitchell, 88-0-0-88.00-4 Points.

3. Conner Halverson, 87-0-0-87.00-2.5 Points.

(tie). Hayden Harris, 87-0-0-87.00-2.5 Points.

5. Colt Robinson, 86.5-0-0-86.50-1 Points.

6. Alisson De Souza, 85.5-0-0-85.50-1 Points.

7. Michael Lane, 85-0-0-85.00-1 Points.

8. Laramie Craigen, 84-0-0-84.00

9. Dakota Louis, 82.5-0-0-82.50

(tie). Anderson Alencar, 82.5-0-0-82.50

11. Victor Soares, 82-0-0-82.00

12. D.J. Parker, 81-0-0-81.00

Cole Skender, 0-0-0-0.00

Griffin Smeltzer, 0-0-0-0.00

Caden Bunch, 0-0-0-0.00

Blake Smith, 0-0-0-0.00

Seth White, 0-0-0-0.00

Grayson Cole, 0-0-0-0.00

Tylor Cabe, 0-0-0-0.00

Ednei Caminhas, 0-0-0-0.00

Edgardo Figueroa, 0-0-0-0.00

Joao Paulo Fernandes, 0-0-0-0.00

Davi Henrique de Lima, 0-0-0-0.00

Austin Beaty, 0-0-0-0.00

Jake Morinec, 0-0-0-0.00

Mason Ward, 0-0-0-0.00

Dalton Davis, 0-0-0-0.00

Josh Steele, 0-0-0-0.00

Trace Brown, 0-0-0-0.00

Cody McCandless, 0-0-0-0.00

Eder Barbosa, 0-0-0-0.00

Alex Jenks, 0-0-0-0.00

Paulo Campos, 0-0-0-0.00

Angelo de Souza Neto, 0-0-0-0.00

Chase Wimer, 0-0-0-0.00

Joshua Spears, 0-0-0-0.00

Gabriel Thiago Da Silva, 0-0-0-0.00

Christian Melgarejo, 0-0-0-0.00

Vinicius dos Santos, 0-0-0-0.00

Trey Stewart, 0-0-0-0.00

Teegan Peterson, 0-0-0-0.00

Brandon Chambers, 0-0-0-0.00

Dustin Martinez, 0-0-0-0.00

Daniel dos Santos, 0-0-0-0.00

