Charleston County Public Library brings Gullah storytellers to Dial-a-Story service

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new partnership hopes to connect the Charleston County community with the stories and culture of the Gullah Geechee people.

The partnership between the Charleston County Public Library System and the International African American Museum will bring Gullah storytellers to the library’s Dial-a-Story service.

The service offers free access to a variety of recorded readings.

Library officials say the partnership will provide two new Gullah stories each month beginning on Monday.

Dial-a-Story is available 24 hours per day, seven days per week by calling 843-805-6806.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.