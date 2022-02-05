SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston County Schools hosts Family and Community Engagement Expo

Parents were able to learn more about district and community resources that are provided to...
Parents were able to learn more about district and community resources that are provided to them through vendors and presenters.(Live 5)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District hosted its first-ever Family and Community Engagement Expo on Saturday.

The free conference-style event is designed for parents and guardians to participate in family engagement workshops and meet with vendors.

Parents were able to learn more about district and community resources that are provided to them through vendors and presenters.

Karley Ash with CCSD says the department was created in the fall of 2019, and this event served as its relaunch.

“We want CCSD parents to know that we are a new department and we are here for them,” Ash said. “We offer a variety of services if parents have needs, questions, or concerns about what’s happening in their school they’re able to reach out to their office.”

The goal of the district’s FACE office is to build a stronger bridge between schools, families, and communities.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Berkeley Fire Department said the single-vehicle crash happened on Old Cherry Hill...
2 die, 1 hurt in single-vehicle Moncks Corner crash
Over the weekend, officers caught two separate groups of people trying to fly items into the...
Lowcountry man among more than 20 arrested in nighttime SC prison drone assaults
Investigators say a shooting that left three people dead at a St Helena Island home is believed...
Report: Shooting that left three dead was gunfight involving home invader and family
Officers say surveillance video shows a person attempting to rob Gaslite Liquors on Rivers...
Police seek help identifying suspect in attempted armed robbery
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds plans to return to his job after surgery for an...
Charleston police chief to return to work after life-saving cancer surgery

Latest News

When they found out a young veteran at the Patriot Villas was in desperate need of...
Veterans helping veterans: Local nonprofit gifts couple with car, wedding ceremony
A new partnership hopes to connect the Charleston County community with the stories and culture...
Charleston County Public Library brings Gullah storytellers to Dial-a-Story service
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mayor: ‘We have serious reservations’ about Charleston Co. schools’ direction
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston police chief to return to work after life-saving cancer surgery