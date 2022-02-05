Lowcountry high school basketball scores (2/4)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Baptist Hill 64, Whale Branch 37

Cane Bay 48, Goose Creek 40 - Robert McLeod had 14 points while Christian Smith had 12 to lead the Cobras, who clinched a share of the Region 7 title, to the win. Elijah Dates had 15 to lead the Gators.

Colleton County 82, Bluffton 50 - The Cougars were led by Deshaun Blocker’s 27 points as they improve to 6-13.

First Baptist 78, Northwood Academy 47

Hanahan 51, Academic Magnet 40 - Keith Bryant had 15 points to lead Hanahan to the victory.

James Island 64, Lucy Beckham 50

North Charleston 68, Bishop England 63 F/OT - Larry Jackson IV had 24 points to led the Cougars to the victory. North Charleston improves to 14-7 while the Bishops fall to 13-12. BE was led by Cole Alexander’s 25 points.

Porter-Gaud 74, Pinewood Prep 62

Wando 67, Stratford 57

Woodland 69, Burke 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bishop England 81, North Charleston 21 - Izzy Woods led the Bishops with 12 points as they improve to 15-6 with the win. The Cougars drop to 2-16.

Bluffton 47, Colleton County 17

Cane Bay 47, Goose Creek 26 - Alaina Nettles had 17 points leading the way for Cane Bay. The Gators were led by Ravin Griffin’s 10 points.

Cross 46, Palmetto Scholars Academy 38

Military Magnet Academy 86, Lowcountry Leadership 13

Northwood Academy 48, First Baptist 42

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 46, Battery Creek 36

Porter-Gaud 34, Pinewood Prep 24

St. John’s 50, Charleston Charter 45

St. John’s Christian Academy 65, Holly Hill Academy 18

