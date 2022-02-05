Report: Shooting that left three dead was gunfight involving home invader and family

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say a shooting that left three people dead at a St Helena Island home is believed to have been a gunfight involving a home invader and a mother and daughter at the home.

Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened last month at a home on Eddings Point Road.

Authorities identified the deceased as 24-year-old Jaquan Sanders, and 22-year-old Kalila Saunders and her mother, identified as 55-year-old Robin Saunders. Deputies say Jaquan Sanders was Kalila Saunders’ estranged boyfriend.

According to a preliminary investigation by the sheriff’s office, Jaquan Sanders broke into the Saunders’ home armed with a gun which led to either Robin or Kalila Saunders to exchange gunfire with Jaquan Sanders in defense of themselves and their home.

Investigation began with report of home break-in

On the morning of Jan. 26, 2022, deputies responded to a call from from Robin Saunders who said a man, she identified as Jaquan Sanders, was breaking into her home on Eddings Point Road.

The responding deputy saw damage to the door which he reported was consistent with the woman’s call that her home was broken into.

When the deputy entered the home he found Jaquan Sanders lying unresponsive on the floor of the upstairs hallway with a gun in his hand.

“While still upstairs, the deputy proceeded to a bedroom, where he located two wounded women, Kalila Saunders, 22, and Robin Saunders, 55, both of St. Helena, on the floor; a pistol was found on the bed nearby,” BCSO officials said.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy rendered aid to the wounded people and secured the scene for EMS units.

“At the scene, EMS paramedics determined Kalila Saunders and Jaquan Sanders were dead from apparent gunshot wounds; Robin Saunders was transported to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital and died a short time later,” the sheriff’s office said.

