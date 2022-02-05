Sunshine returns with cold temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front moved offshore this morning with dry air overspreading the area. Clouds this morning will quickly give way to sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs only in the low to mid 50s. The cool weather will continue into Sunday with clouds returning ahead of a developing area of low pressure to our south. A few showers are possible late Sunday but it looks like most of the day will be dry. Highs on Sunday will be near 50 degrees. The area of low pressure will remain offshore early next week, but showers are likely on Monday with temepratures in the low 50s. Temperatures warm into the low 60s Wednesday into the weekend.

TODAY: Turning Sunny. Cooler. High 54, Low 34.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 51, Low 43.

MONDAY: Cloudy with Showers. High 52, Low 40.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 54, Low 35.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 61, Low 38.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 63, Low 43.

