SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Sunshine returns with cold temperatures!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front moved offshore this morning with dry air overspreading the area. Clouds this morning will quickly give way to sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs only in the low to mid 50s. The cool weather will continue into Sunday with clouds returning ahead of a developing area of low pressure to our south. A few showers are possible late Sunday but it looks like most of the day will be dry. Highs on Sunday will be near 50 degrees. The area of low pressure will remain offshore early next week, but showers are likely on Monday with temepratures in the low 50s. Temperatures warm into the low 60s Wednesday into the weekend.

TODAY: Turning Sunny. Cooler. High 54, Low 34.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 51, Low 43.

MONDAY: Cloudy with Showers. High 52, Low 40.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 54, Low 35.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 61, Low 38.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 63, Low 43.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Berkeley Fire Department said the single-vehicle crash happened on Old Cherry Hill...
2 die, 1 hurt in single-vehicle Moncks Corner crash
Over the weekend, officers caught two separate groups of people trying to fly items into the...
Lowcountry man among more than 20 arrested in nighttime SC prison drone assaults
Officers say surveillance video shows a person attempting to rob Gaslite Liquors on Rivers...
Police seek help identifying suspect in attempted armed robbery
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds plans to return to his job after surgery for an...
Charleston police chief to return to work after life-saving cancer surgery
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey told reporters Friday he has "serious reservations" about...
Mayor: ‘We have serious reservations’ about Charleston Co. schools’ direction

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday afternoon forecast
VIDEO: Friday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Friday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Windy & Warm Friday With Showers Late!