Veterans helping veterans: Local nonprofit gifts couple with car, wedding ceremony

When they found out a young veteran at the Patriot Villas was in desperate need of...
When they found out a young veteran at the Patriot Villas was in desperate need of transportation to work, they gave him a car.(Live 5)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A local nonprofit gave one couple a wedding ceremony and a car on Saturday after noticing they really needed it.

Saturday is the third anniversary of the Combat Veterans Association’s Lowcountry Chapter’s “Breaking Bread.”

On the first Saturday of every month at the Patriot Villas in North Charleston, the nonprofit gives food and a sense of community to other veterans in need.

To celebrate the anniversary they decided to do even more than just give meals today.

When they found out a young veteran at the Patriot Villas was in desperate need of transportation to work, they gave him a car.

“All the veterans that come here were homeless, and they all got here for a reason,” CVMA member Brian Higuera said. “So what we want to do is let people know that they’re not forgotten.”

They also held a wedding ceremony for the veteran and his now-wife. The wedding was officiated by Chapter Commander Eddie Negron.

“Third anniversary, marriage, car giveaway. Seemed like a great thing to do and something we enjoy doing,” Negron said.

The association is comprised of veterans who ride motorcycles as a hobby, which they say helps them with PTSD and builds brotherhood and sisterhood in the veteran community.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

