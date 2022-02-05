SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

WATCH: Woman captures rare video of colorful octopus at South Carolina beach

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources say it happened on North...
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources say it happened on North Myrtle Beach last week when Heather Leon and her mother were walking along the water’s edge.(SCDNR)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman and her daughter caught a rare and colorful sight at a beach in South Carolina recently.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources say it happened on North Myrtle Beach last week when Heather Leon and her mother were walking along the water’s edge and encountered a common Atlantic octopus that was resting in shallow water.

According to DNR officials, the woman captured video the moment it swam away with a “graceful flourish.”

“Native to our waters but rarely seen inshore, the octopus may have been warming itself in the sunny pool,” DNR officials said.

“It was truly a once in a lifetime experience, and I’m so grateful,” Leon said.

Heather Leon and her mother were walking along the water’s edge in North Myrtle Beach last week when they encountered an extraordinary sight. A brightly colored common Atlantic octopus was resting in the shallow water, and she captured on video the moment it swam away with a graceful flourish. Native to our waters but rarely seen inshore, the octopus may have been warming itself in the sunny pool. “It was truly a once in a lifetime experience, and I’m so grateful,” she said.

Posted by South Carolina Department of Natural Resources on Thursday, February 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Berkeley Fire Department said the single-vehicle crash happened on Old Cherry Hill...
2 die, 1 hurt in single-vehicle Moncks Corner crash
North Charleston Police blocked off a portion of Ranger Drive Thursday afternoon after one...
Police: 1 shot in North Charleston neighborhood
Summerville Police say a "serious crash" involving a motorcycle blocked all lanes of Ladson...
Roadway reopens after crash involving motorcycle in Summerville
Over the weekend, officers caught two separate groups of people trying to fly items into the...
Lowcountry man among more than 20 arrested in nighttime SC prison drone assaults
Officials with the Moncks Corner Police Department say one person is in custody for firing...
One in custody in Moncks Corner after shots-fired investigation

Latest News

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say a portion of Highway 78 near...
Portion of Highway 78 near Ridgeville closed following vehicle crash
South Carolina currently has the highest state income tax rate in the southeast, but Republican...
Republican lawmakers, governor back push to lower SC’s top state income tax rate
This new committee came after results of a racial bias audit were released in November of 2021.
North Charleston police releases names of Community and Police Committee members
Despite January’s surge in omicron cases nationwide, the month’s job report shows employers...
US adds nearly half a million jobs in January