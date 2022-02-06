SC Lottery
1 dead after vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Dorchester County

It happened on US 15 near US 178 around 5 miles away from Harleyville on Saturday at 7:40 p.m.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.

It happened on US 15 near US 178 around 5 miles away from Harleyville on Saturday at 7:40 p.m.

A 2005 Chevy Truck was traveling on US 15 and hit a pedestrian, Master Trooper Brian Lee says.

Lee says the pedestrian died.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

