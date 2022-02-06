SC Lottery
Afternoon fire at Beaufort County home displaces residents

It happened just before 1 p.m. on Sunday at a single-wide mobile home on Ramsey Road in Burton.(Burton Fire District)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burton Fire District says they put out a fire at a home in Beaufort County.

It happened just before 1 p.m. on Sunday at a single-wide mobile home on Ramsey Road in Burton.

Firefighters say they arrived at the scene, found a fire located in the bedroom, and put it out.

A search confirmed no one was home at the time of the fire, according to the Burton Fire District.

Crews say that while the fire was contained to the bedroom, smoke damaged much of the home, which displays the residents.

The Burton Fire District says one of the residents is a Navy Veteran.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire appears to be electrical, but the investigation is ongoing.

