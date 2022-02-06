SC Lottery
Brown outduels Glover as The Citadel tops Samford 107-93

Hayden Brown scored 35 points to lead The Citadel to a win over Samford on Saturday
Hayden Brown scored 35 points to lead The Citadel to a win over Samford on Saturday
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 1:07 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. -- — Hayden Brown had a season-high 35 points plus 11 rebounds and The Citadel beat Samford 107-93 on Saturday.

Jason Roche scored a season-high 29 points for The Citadel (10-12, 4-7 Southern Conference). Tyler Moffe added 15 points and nine assists.

The Citadel is 4-0 when scoring at least 100 points this season. The Citadel (10-12, 4-7 Southern Conference) led 54-40 at halftime.

Both teams scored 53 in the second half which marked a season high for Samford. Ques Glover led Samford with 30 points, also a season high.

Logan Dye had 13 points for Samford (14-9, 4-7). Jermaine Marshall added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jaden Campbell had 12 points.

