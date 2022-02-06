SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SLED: Suspect dies after chase ends in officer-involved shooting in Georgetown County

(WGCL File photo)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pursuit ended in a deadly officer-involved shooting in Georgetown County early Sunday, according to officials.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the chase was initiated by an officer with the Hemingway Police Department in Williamsburg County that led into Georgetown County, ending in a crash.

The shooting involved the Hemingway officer and happened in the area of Choppeee Road and Schoolhouse Road in the Pleasant Hill community.

Georgetown County deputies arrived after the incident and secured the scene until agents from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division arrived.

SLED confirmed that the suspect died after being taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office later identified the suspect as 46-year-old Robert Junior Langley, of Hemingway. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

SLED is investigating the incident.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say a shooting that left three people dead at a St Helena Island home is believed...
Report: Shooting that left three dead was gunfight involving home invader and family
It happened on US 15 near US 178 around 5 miles away from Harleyville on Saturday at 7:40 p.m.
1 dead after vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Dorchester County
The Citadel’s first female African American graduates were welcomed back on campus Friday...
The Citadel welcomes back first African American female graduates 20 years later
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources say it happened on North...
WATCH: Woman captures rare video of colorful octopus at South Carolina beach
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds plans to return to his job after surgery for an...
Charleston police chief to return to work after life-saving cancer surgery

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC Dept. of Corrections launches inmate concern line
Investigators say a shooting that left three people dead at a St Helena Island home is believed...
Report: Shooting that left three dead was gunfight involving home invader and family
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Report: Shooting that left three dead was gunfight involving home invader and family
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Waffle House shooter found guilty
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Travis McMichael withdraws guilty plea