Construction of new facility underway for Moncks Corner faith-based rehabilitation program

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A faith-based rehabilitation program in Berkeley County has been working on building a new facility to better serve more people in the community who are suffering from addiction.

After several delays, leaders with Changed Lives Ministry say they hope to be only months away from officially opening the facility for their male rehab program.

The organization’s free, faith-based, 13-week program is designed to help people suffering from drug and alcohol addictions.

Tommy Turpin, who once went through the program and who now serves as the community relations director, says the facility will house 14 men in the rehab program, as well as four staff members.

“We’ll be able to minister to more, and in a better atmosphere, so that we can help them to overcome their addictions,” Turpin says.

The total cost of the facility is about $1.2 million, and the ministry has gotten about $800,000 from donations and grants so far, according to Turpin.

After breaking ground in September of 2020 and seeing delays since then, Turpin says they hope to open up the doors of the new facility by June.

“Because of COVID and escalating building material costs, we put it on hold for a while,” he says. “Now we’re back as you can see. We’re about two-thirds of the way funded. We want to continue to be debt-free in this venture, and we’re asking for people who want to donate to come alongside of us.”

Turpin says the new facility will have a living room, numerous bedrooms, commercial-grade appliances, an office and a meeting room for community members to come and minister to the men in the program.

All of this, Turpin says, is to support and serve those who are battling addiction and help them overcome it.

“I know people are hurting, and they have no hope out there,” he says. “But we here at Changed Lives Ministries have seen this transformation with a relationship with Jesus Christ. And we would like anyone to know there’s hope.”

For more information on how you can support Changed Lives Ministry and donate toward building this new facility, visit their website or Facebook page.

Changed Lives Ministry also has a separate facility in a different location in Moncks Corner for women called Hannah House, which has been open for almost four years.

