Coroner IDs man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

Coroner Paul J. Brouthers says David Lee Lathan, Jr. 36, of Harleyville, died on the scene after he was struck by a pickup truck.
Coroner Paul J. Brouthers says David Lee Lathan, Jr. 36, of Harleyville, died on the scene after he was struck by a pickup truck.(AP)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office is identifying a man who was killed in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Dorchester County.

Coroner Paul J. Brouthers says David Lee Lathan, Jr. 36, of Harleyville, died on the scene after he was struck by a pickup truck.

The collision happened on US 15 near US 178 around 5 miles away from Harleyville on Saturday at 7:40 p.m.

A 2005 Chevy Truck was traveling on US 15 and hit a pedestrian, Master Trooper Brian Lee says.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are still investigating.

