Farrar Fuels Charleston’s 66-64 Comeback Victory over Elon

ELON, N.C. - Sophomore Nick Farrar drained a tough contested jumper with 2.0 seconds left to lift Charleston to a 66-64 road win over Elon on Saturday afternoon. Farrar finished with a career-high 23 points in a gutsy, impressive effort off the bench, fueling CofC’s comeback win.

Elon led by as many as 11 in the second half and held a seven-point edge with 3:34 remaining, but head coach Pat Kelsey’s squad stayed the course and chipped away during the final stretch. With 2:09 left, freshman Raekwon Horton buried a key 3-pointer to slice the deficit to two, then Farrar took over. The sophomore from Apex, N.C., followed a strong take down low for a bucket with a baseline jumper to surge CofC in front 62-60.

After the two teams traded free throws on three consecutive possessions, the game was tied at 64-64 with six seconds left, setting up the Cougars’ final shot. That’s when Farrar sunk the difficult game-winning shot to give Charleston its fourth win in five games.

The Cougars made a season-low three 3-pointers and shot just 36 percent, but Kelsey’s group never wavered. CofC battled back with its dominant effort on the offensive glass coupled with tenacious defense. Charleston scored 15 second-chance points on 14 offensive rebounds and forced 20 Elon turnovers.

Farrar led all scorers with his 23 points. Senior John Meeks added nine points and five rebounds and freshman Raekwon Horton tallied eight points, two rebounds and two assists. Charleston’s bench outscored Elon’s, 36-15.

Key Cougars

Nick Farrar shot 9-of-15 en route to his 23 points, making 5-of-5 from the foul line.

Senior Dimitrius Underwood posted eight points on 3-of-4 field goals and a steal.

Senior John Meeks chipped in nine points and five boards.

Game Notes

CofC has won back-to-back road games for the first time this season with its victories over William & Mary and Elon.

Junior Brenden Tucker grabbed a career-high eight rebounds.

Charleston grabbed 14+ offensive rebounds for the 13th time this season.

Charleston’s forced 20 turnovers marked its most since forcing 21 in the season opener vs. South Carolina State.

CofC improved to 25-9 all-time against Elon, winning its seventh game in the last eight tries on the road in the series.

Pat Kelsey is now just one victory shy of 200 career wins.

The Cougars head to UNCW to face the Seahawks on the road next Saturday, Feb. 12. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

