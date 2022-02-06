SC Lottery
Low pressure to bring showers to the area into next week!

By Chris Holtzman
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Chilly weather continues today with a cloudy sky. We will be watching an area of low pressure, which will develop offshore. It will be close enough where a few showers will be possible, especially along the coast. With the clouds, highs this afternoon will only be near 50 degrees! The area of low pressure will remain offshore early next week and showers are likely on Monday with temperatures in the low 50s. Temperatures warm into the low 60s Wednesday into the weekend as high pressure builds back over the Lowcountry.

SUNDAY: Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 50, Low 42.

MONDAY: Cloudy with Scattered Showers. High 51, Low 40.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 56, Low 36.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 62, Low 39.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 64, Low 40.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High 65, Low 42.

