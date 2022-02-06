SC Lottery
Lowcountry Oyster Festival returns to Mount Pleasant

By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - After being canceled in 2021, the world’s largest oyster festival returned to Mount Pleasant Sunday.

The Lowcountry Oyster Festival had 42,000 pounds of oysters, live music, and oyster eating and shucking contests.

The president of the Charleston Restaurant Foundation, Jonathan Kish said they sold more tickets in December than they’ve ever sold before with 6,000 tickets sold before the event and another 2,000 expected to be sold on Sunday.

“This is one of those iconic Charleston events and people have been very excited, very adamant about coming,” Kish said. “They’re contacting us about when we’re doing it again and the buzz around town has been pretty good.”

The event not only has the most oysters consumed in a single day, but also the most oysters recycled in a single day.

