Memorial ride held for couple killed in DUI crash in West Ashley

Members of the Brothers of Heroes motorcycle club and family traveled along Highway 61 from...
By Blair Sabol
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Loved ones spent Saturday afternoon honoring a couple that was killed by a driver who was set to face DUI charges before she died.

Members of the Brothers of Heroes motorcycle club and family traveled along Highway 61 from Colleton county to West Ashley to spread the ashes of Chad “Tiggy” Belue and Lea Cook along the way.

“It was almost like saying goodbye for real this time,” Belue’s sister Donna Bryan said. “It’s overwhelming to see that he had so many people who cared about him and wanted to be here for him.”

Crystal Henderson was driving along Magwood drive on Dec. 26 when she hit two motorcycles, one carrying Belue, 50, and Cook, his fiancé, who was 49 years old.

Both were killed in the crash.

Henderson was set to face DUI and open container charges but died from her injuries earlier this week.

Belue was a road captain for the motorcycle club, a family in its own right according to friends.

“Make you laugh all day long, just a guy with a big heart,” friend Steve Waters said.

“He loved Lea, he loved life, period,” Brother of Heroes National President Anthony Buchanan said.

“He was the life of the party,” younger sister Jodie Barnes said. “But he had a heart of gold. Very protective over his family.”

Belue is survived by seven children.

A benefit that will help support them is scheduled for later this year at Pub 61 on Ashley River Road on June 5, 2022.

