Michael Lane wins PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Event in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Marking just his second event of the new season, Michael Lane (Tazewell, Virginia) was a picture of perfection in North Charleston, South Carolina this weekend for the fourth Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour event in the city’s history.

Delivering a flawless 3-for-3 performance inside North Charleston Coliseum, Lane won the PBR Bad Boy Mowers Collision, surging 98 positions in the early race for the 2022 PBR World Championship, now ranked No. 46 in the world.

Lane registered his first qualified ride of the season Friday night in Round 1, bringing the Palmetto State crowd to its feet when he covered Flint Rock (Lightning Livestock, Inc.) for 85 points.

The grizzled veteran then surged to the top of the event leaderboard when he tied for second in Round 2 with 87.5 points atop Rock Solid’s Hickory (Rock Solid Bucking Bulls/Dizzy).

As the last man to erupt from the chutes, Lane was poised as he readied to go head-to-head against Oreo (Dustin Denning) in the championship round. Undeterred by the mounting pressure, the Virginia native matched the animal athlete jump-for-jump en route to an event-winning, 89-point score.

For his golden finish, Lane earned a crucial 41.5 world points. After beginning the event ranked No. 144 in the world, Lane jumped to No. 46 in the world.

The three-time PBR World Finals qualifier is eager to rebound from his heart-breaking end to the 2021 season. Leading the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour standings nearly the entire season, and on track to reach the fourth PBR World Finals of his career, Lane was unable to compete during the final days of the season because of a broken thumb.

Native American sensation Dakota Louis (Browning, Montana) was second in North Charleston, taking home 25 world points.

In Round 1, Louis epitomized what it meant to be cowboy tough. Awarded three re-rides, and climbing aboard four bulls throughout the evening, Louis finally converted when he covered Bone Tomahawk (Mike Miller Bucking Bulls) for 82.5 points.

Louis’ momentum continued as Championship Saturday got underway, covering Calico Kickin (Team Alaska) for 86 points.

Marking his fifth consecutive qualified ride on the PBR’s expansion series, Louis clinched the runner-up finish when he outlasted Dang It (Julio Moreno/Schott Bucking Bulls) for 88.5 points in the championship round.

Louis’ second consecutive podium finish elevated him from No. 43 to No 30 in the world standings.

As the final rider to go a perfect 3-for-3, Alisson de Souza (Taubate, Brazil) was third.

Souza punched his ticket to the championship round earning an 85.5-point score aboard Tick Tock (Bob Whisnan/Championship Pro Rodeo) in Round 1, and a 73.5-point effort atop Show Cat (Richardson Land & Cattle Co.) in Round 2.

Awaiting the surging Brazilin in the final round was Oreo (Red Laces Cattle Co.) who proved no match for Souza. Again reaching the requisite 8, Souza was scored 87 points.

Souza exited North Charleston Coliseum having earned 12.5 world points. Unranked prior to the event, Souza is now No. 90 in the world standings.

Rounding out the Top 5 and tying for fourth overall was Ezekiel Mitchell (Rockdale, Texas) and Conner Halverson (Gordon, Nebraska).

After being cut from the elite Unleash The Beast the weekend prior, Mitchell traveled to North Charleston determined to garner the needed world points to return to the sport’s premier series.

Rising to the occasion in Round 1, Mitchell rose to second in the event after going to distance aboard XRP (Bucking Crazy Bucking Bulls) for 88 points.

Mitchell, however, failed to convert in Round 2, bested by Tick Tock in a quick 3.01 seconds.

Quick to rebound, Mitchell returned focused in the championship round as he readied to attempt Empty Glass (Team Alaska). Regaining his form from Friday evening, Mitchell reached the whistle, scored 87 points.

The Texas native earned 10.5 world points and climbed from No. 42 to No. 38 in the world. He now trails the Top 30 and a seeded position on the premier series by 14.25 points.

For Halverson, he also bookended his efforts at the PBR Bad Boy Mowers Collision at The Coliseum with qualified rides.

In Round 1, Halverson first rode Hogeye Hustler (Pick-It Hammers) for 87 points. Despite a 5.7-second buckoff dealt to him by Uncle Gangster (Pick-It Hammers) in Round 2, Halverson capitalized on his final draw, making the 8 atop Star Child (Lightning Livestock Inc.) for 88 points.

Halverson’s efforts also netted him 10.5 world points. He rose from No. 54 to No. 53 in the world standings.

The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour’s Bad Boy Mowers Collision at The Coliseum was also a stop on the 2022 Million Dollar Bull Team Challenge.

Rock Solid Bucking Bulls/Dizzy won the performance with 277.38 points courtesy of the trips notched by Gladiator Energy’s Legacy, Rock Solid’s Hickory and Rock Solid’s Uncle Ricky.

Second place was Barrett/Triple C with 275.47 points, while Team Alaska was third with 272.21 points. Barrett/Triple C’s team included Cido, Eager Snake and Yukon Jack, while the bronze effort from Team Alaska was earned courtesy of outs recorded by Calico Kickin, Church Bells and Empty Glass.

The 2022 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour season continues on Feb. 11-12 in Youngstown, Ohio, and on February 12 in Memphis, Tennessee. The PBR Bad Boy Mowers Youngstown Invitational at Covelli Centre begins at 8 p.m. EST on Friday, February 11, and at 7 p.m. EST on Saturday, February 12. The PBR Bluff City Classic at FedExForum begins on Saturday, February 12 at 7 p.m. CST.

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

1. Michael Lane, 85-87.5-89-261.50-41.5 Points.

2. Dakota Louis, 82.5-86-88.5-257.00-25 Points.

3. Alisson De Souza, 85.5-73.5-87-246.00-12.5 Points.

4. Ezekiel Mitchell, 88-0-87-175.00-10.5 Points.

(tie). Conner Halverson, 87-0-88-175.00-10.5 Points.

6. Ednei Caminhas, 0-86.5-84.5-171.00-5.5 Points.

7. Victor Soares, 82-62.5-0-144.50-2 Points.

8. Casey Roberts, 88.5-0-0-88.50-7 Points.

(tie). Dustin Martinez, 0-88.5-0-88.50-7 Points.

10. Caden Bunch, 0-87.5-0-87.50-3.5 Points.

11. Hayden Harris, 87-0-0-87.00-2.5 Points.

12. Colt Robinson, 86.5-0-0-86.50-1 Points.

(tie). Trace Brown, 0-86.5-0-86.50-1.5 Points.

14. Cody McCandless, 0-84.5-0-84.50-0.5 Points.

(tie). Alex Jenks, 0-84.5-0-84.50-0.5 Points.

16. Laramie Craigen, 84-0-0-84.00

(tie). Jake Morinec, 0-84-0-84.00

18. Anderson Alencar, 82.5-0-0-82.50

19. D.J. Parker, 81-0-0-81.00

20. Griffin Smeltzer, 0-80.5-0-80.50

(tie). Mason Ward, 0-80.5-0-80.50

23 riders did not receive any points.

