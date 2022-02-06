Portion of Highway 78 closed Monday in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Highway 78 in western Dorchester County will be closed Monday for railroad maintenance.

County officials say a section of Highway 78 located 1.5 miles east of Woodland High School will be closed for the entire day on Monday to replace railroad ties at the crossing.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has suggested detours around the work while the road is closed.

Drivers traveling west on Highway 78 are asked to turn right onto Highway 178 at the Dorchester County Public Works building and follow the road into Harleyville then turn left onto Hill Street which will become Short Cut Road which will end on Highway 78 just west of Woodland High School.

Drivers traveling east on Highway 78 are asked to turn left onto Short Cut Road just before Woodland High School and follow the road into Harleyville. Then, drivers will turn right onto Highway 178 until it reaches Highway 78 at the public works building.

