Small lifts Texas St. past Coastal Carolina 69-64

Coastal Carolina Basketball
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 12:57 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Isiah Small had 15 points and nine rebounds as Texas State narrowly beat Coastal Carolina 69-64 on Saturday.

Shelby Adams had 13 points and seven rebounds for Texas State (15-6, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Mason Harrell added 12 points. Caleb Asberry had 11 points.

Vince Cole had 14 points for the Chanticleers (12-10, 4-6). Josh Uduje added 12 points. Essam Mostafa had 11 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

