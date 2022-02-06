Stingrays start February with win over in-state rivals

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two goals from Nick Isaacson proved to be the difference-maker for the South Carolina Stingrays (15-22-4-0) as they claimed victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (14-16-4-3) on Saturday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena by a final score of 5-1.

Early in the second period, Isaacson tallied his first goal of the game on a power play.

Connor Moore broke out on the man advantage where Isaacson found a loose puck, carried it across the blue line, and sniped a wrist shot by Evan Fitzpatrick for the 1-0 lead.

Isaacson added on with his second goal of the contest nearly four and a half minutes later in a similar play. The attacker received the puck just inside the blue line, cut into the high slot, and fired another wrist shot past Fitzpatrick for his fourth goal of the season.

Three minutes later, the Stingrays fought in front of the net and were rewarded with a 3-0 lead thanks to Greg DiTomaso’s first career goal. DiTomaso crashed the net and lifted a loose puck over a diving Fitzpatrick for the third unanswered goal of the second period for South Carolina.

Derek Gentile tacked on for the Stingrays, lifting the puck over Fitzpatrick from a knee for the four-goal advantage 5:34 into the third period of play.

Ryan Dmowski prompted a two-on-one rush for South Carolina, feeding Gentile for his sixth tally of the season.

Greenville broke through 57 seconds later with their lone goal of the contest from newly acquired Johnny Coughlin. The defenseman inched his way closer to the net, ending up on a knee where he fired a puck past Hunter Shepard to cut the deficit back to three.

The Swamp Rabbits pulled their goaltender with nearly three and a half minutes left in regulation, adding to Shepard’s impressive 29 saves in the victory. Dmowski iced the contest with 28 seconds remaining, firing a shot from the neutral zone for his fifth goal of the year.

The Stingrays are back in action Friday, February 11, as they return home for the first of a two-game set against the Norfolk Admirals beginning at 7:05 p.m. It’s another Frothy Friday with $5 Frothy Beers presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company at the North Charleston Coliseum.

