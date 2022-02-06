‘We’re afraid of losing our fresh air’: Johns Islanders react to proposed land purchase

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The future of three plots of land has become the latest center of controversy on Johns Island.

The Charleston County Council is debating buying 95 acres of land near Humbert and Main road for an undisclosed amount.

Multiple uses for the land have been considered, including a burn or staging site for hurricane debris, a laydown yard for other nearby construction projects and a wood chipping site for material that cannot be removed from the area.

Council tabled the item at a meeting on Tuesday, and according to councilmember Jenny Honeycutt, a burn site is no longer being considered.

But tensions were high at a community meeting Saturday morning, where dozens rallied against the plans, fueled by frustration.

“People are tired,” Johns Island Resident Jonathan Williamson said. “People are tired of being, just ran over.”

Williamson is one of several neighbors who live less than a mile from Grayson oaks, the area where the land is up for sale.

Neighbors say they don’t want a burning site close by because they’re worried about air quality.

Not only that, but possible increases in traffic, continuing deterioration of roads and the site’s general location close to residential areas are among other concerns.

“We’re afraid,” Millicent Middleton, an activist and candidate for Charleston County Council District 8, said. “We’re afraid of losing our fresh air; we’re afraid of our waters getting polluted.”

“For this amount of people to show up here to this, that should be a clear sign to our county leadership that you need to go back to the drawing board and find something else,” Williamson said.

Councilmembers Anna Johnson and Honeycutt were both at the meeting.

Johnson, who represents the area, told the crowd she’s still opposed to the idea.

But Honeycutt says the turnout could be promising for a constructive conversation in the near future and that Saturday’s meeting represented democracy in action.

The mistrust remains strong among residents who say their elected leaders have continuously failed them.

“My experience is the county council does what the county council wants to do, what they’ve already got planned, and they don’t tell us on the island, anything,” Johns Island Resident Pete Makus said.

“Where’s the focus on what the community needs versus bringing in some other big problem,” Middleton said.

Councilmember Johnson has called a meeting this Wednesday at 5 pm in council chambers to provide an opportunity for the public to speak with staff about the project.

If the county council does move forward and buy the property, a due diligence period of 120 days will require a Geotech survey, an environmental impact study and public input to decide the official use of the land.

