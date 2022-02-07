Berkeley County coroner announces retirement

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County’s coroner announced Monday he plans to retire at the end of his current term.

George Oliver called serving the county a “great honor and a privilege” in a brief statement.

“It was with much thought, prayers and support off my family that I have made this decision,” Oliver said.

Oliver, who was elected coroner in 2018, began his law enforcement career in 1980, first serving with Senate Security at the Statehouse in Columbia.

In 1983, he began working with the Alcohol Beverage Control Commission and was then selected to serve on the Governor’s RAID Team as a special agent from 1989 to 1993, according to his bio on the Berkeley County website.

He also worked on the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force and the State Law Enforcement Division’s Lowcountry regional office until he retired from SLED in 2006.

He joined the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office as a deputy coroner in 2006, then served as chief deputy coroner from 2010 until 2018.

Oliver said he will retire at the end of his term on Dec. 31, 2022.

