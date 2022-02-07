SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Colleton County School District plans to change its academic calendar

The Colleton County School District considering changing its academic calendar
The Colleton County School District considering changing its academic calendar(Live 5)
By Lauren Quinlan and Bryce Jacquot
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District is hosting the first of three community meetings Monday to discuss the plans to modify the academic calendar for the 2022-2023 school year.

The modified calendar would be nine weeks on then two weeks off. Students would have three weeks off for Christmas and six weeks for summer. Students who haven’t met the standard after the nine weeks will have the opportunity to get intense intervention to get them back on track.

They say summer break plays a big part in kids falling behind and teachers often spend up to six weeks reviewing information that was already taught.

The district says they need this new academic calendar because historically the students in the district have been behind and underperform. Many parents are against this new calendar, but Colleton County Superintendent Dr. Valerie Cave believes this is in the student’s best interest.

“Being able to do the early intervention and being able to work with all of the grade levels only increases our productivity in terms of preparing our children to be that college graduate, that portrait of a graduate that we have here in South Carolina, that’s what we aim to do,” Cave said. “To be able to get our children across the stage on track for graduation.”

Cave has invited the community to in-person meetings this week to hear her presentation for the modified calendar and to give them an opportunity to ask questions. The recommendations will be presented to the board and then will go out for a calendar survey so parents can weigh in on both the modified calendar and traditional calendar.

They will take the final vote after the findings are presented to the board.

The superintendent said the changes would be districtwide if approved.

The dates and locations for these town halls are:

  • Colleton County High School Performing Arts Center Monday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Hendersonville Elementary School Cafeteria Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Bells Elementary School Cafeteria Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on US 15 near US 178 around 5 miles away from Harleyville on Saturday at 7:40 p.m.
1 dead after vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Dorchester County
The suspect Christopher Lewis Rawls, 22, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and...
Deputies: 1 man arrested after stabbing leaves 2 injured
Members of the Brothers of Heroes motorcycle club and family traveled along Highway 61 from...
Memorial ride held for couple killed in DUI crash in West Ashley
The Charleston County Council is debating buying 95 acres of land near Humbert and Main road...
‘We’re afraid of losing our fresh air’: Johns Islanders react to proposed land purchase
Coroner Paul J. Brouthers says David Lee Lathan, Jr. 36, of Harleyville, died on the scene...
Coroner IDs man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

Latest News

Fire crews are at the scene of the Palms Apartments on Royal Palms Boulevard for an...
Multiple crews respond to fire at West Ashley apartment complex
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Multiple crews respond to West Ashley apartment fire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Colleton County schools community meeting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crews respond to West Ashley structure fire