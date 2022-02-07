SC Lottery
Multiple crews respond to fire at West Ashley apartment complex

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:01 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters have responded to a report of an early-morning fire in West Ashley.

Charleston Police say the fire is in the 300 block of Royal Palm Boulevard near Orange Grove and Orange Branch Roads. The fire was reported at 4:54 a.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

The Charleston, St. Andrews and North Charleston Fire Departments have responded.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

There has been no official word on whether anyone has been injured.

