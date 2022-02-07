Multiple crews respond to fire at West Ashley apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters have responded to a report of an early-morning fire in West Ashley.

Charleston Police say the fire is in the 300 block of Royal Palm Boulevard near Orange Grove and Orange Branch Roads. The fire was reported at 4:54 a.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

#Breaking Fire at Palms Apartments in West Ashley. Charleston Police and Fire on scene. We will update you as we learn more. @Live5News pic.twitter.com/YTFehapRYj — Brittany Arndt (@BArndt_News) February 7, 2022

The Charleston, St. Andrews and North Charleston Fire Departments have responded.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

There has been no official word on whether anyone has been injured.

News Alert: There is a structure fire in the 300 block of Royal Palm Blvd near Orange Grove Rd and Orange Branch Rd. Police and fire crews are at the scene. Citizens are asked to use caution. #chsnews #chstrfc — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) February 7, 2022

