SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed a...
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed a 46-year-old Hemingway man in Georgetown early Sunday morning.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a deadly weekend shooting involving an officer with the Hemingway Police Department.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 46-year-old Robert Junior Langley of Hemingway.

The shooting happened Sunday morning in Georgetown County after a pursuit, according to SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin.

The shooting involved a Hemingway Police officer who began a chase in Williamsburg County, Georgetown County deputies said. The chase continued into Georgetown County, ending in a crash.

An incident report from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office states deputies responded at approximately 1:35 a.m. to the area of Choppee Road and Schoolhouse Drive in the Pleasant Hill area. Deputies shut down the intersection to traffic after Langley taken to the hospital and then turned the scene over to SLED agents when they arrived.

The Hemingway Police Department has not yet released a statement on the incident.

An autopsy on Langley is scheduled for Friday at MUSC.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect Christopher Lewis Rawls, 22, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and...
Deputies: 1 man arrested after stabbing leaves 2 injured
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that heavily damaged multiple units...
West Ashley apartment fire damages 56 units, displaces approximately 100
It happened on US 15 near US 178 around 5 miles away from Harleyville on Saturday at 7:40 p.m.
1 dead after vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Dorchester County
Coroner Paul J. Brouthers says David Lee Lathan, Jr. 36, of Harleyville, died on the scene...
Coroner IDs man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
Members of the Brothers of Heroes motorcycle club and family traveled along Highway 61 from...
Memorial ride held for couple killed in DUI crash in West Ashley

Latest News

Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that heavily damaged multiple units...
West Ashley apartment fire damages 56 units, displaces approximately 100
Fire crews responded early Monday morning to a downtown shed fire and quickly extinguished it...
Firefighters battle early-morning shed fire before moving to apartment complex blaze
South Carolina saw a dramatic drop in its three-day COVID-19 case total over the weekend,...
SC’s 3-day COVID case total tops 14,000, nearly half that of previous weekend
Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver, who has worked with the coroner's office since 2006,...
Berkeley County coroner announces retirement