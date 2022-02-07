Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a deadly weekend shooting involving an officer with the Hemingway Police Department.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 46-year-old Robert Junior Langley of Hemingway.

The shooting happened Sunday morning in Georgetown County after a pursuit, according to SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin.

The shooting involved a Hemingway Police officer who began a chase in Williamsburg County, Georgetown County deputies said. The chase continued into Georgetown County, ending in a crash.

An incident report from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office states deputies responded at approximately 1:35 a.m. to the area of Choppee Road and Schoolhouse Drive in the Pleasant Hill area. Deputies shut down the intersection to traffic after Langley taken to the hospital and then turned the scene over to SLED agents when they arrived.

The Hemingway Police Department has not yet released a statement on the incident.

An autopsy on Langley is scheduled for Friday at MUSC.

