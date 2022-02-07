Deputies: 1 man arrested after stabbing leaves 2 injured
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured after being stabbed in the North Charleston area.
It happened around 4:50 p.m. on Sunday at the 7500 block of Tedder Street.
CCSO Spokesperson Andrew Knapp says they found two victims who had non-life-threatening stab wounds.
Other deputies responding to the incident, found a man matching the description of the attacker at a nearby convenience store, Knapp says.
Investigators say the suspect Christopher Lewis Rawls, 22, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
He was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Knapp says the victims reported that the suspect was a stranger to them.
The reason for the attack is still unknown.
The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.
