Firefighters battle early-morning shed fire before moving to apartment complex blaze

Fire crews responded early Monday morning to a downtown shed fire and quickly extinguished it...
Fire crews responded early Monday morning to a downtown shed fire and quickly extinguished it before assisting with a massive apartment complex fire.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire crews responded early Monday morning to a downtown shed fire and quickly extinguished it before assisting with a massive apartment complex fire.

The St. Andrews and Charleston Fire Departments reported at 4:33 a.m. to a reported structure fire in the 1900 block of 1st Drive, St. Andrews Fire Marshal Kevin Berkel said.

“Firefighters arrived within 4 minutes of dispatch and found a working fire that involved a rear, outside shed and materials in the rear yard,” Berkel said. “Firefighters had the fire under control within 20 minutes.

The investigation determined the fire was caused by an overloaded extension cord and power strip inside the shed, Berkel said.

The fire did not reach the home and no injuries were reported.

Once that fire was under control, Berkel said several units were freed up to respond to the fire at the Palms Apartments on Royal Palm Boulevard in West Ashley, he said. That fire damaged 56 units and displaced approximately 100 people.

