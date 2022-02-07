High pressure to bring sunshine and warmer temperatures!

SC Lottery


By Chris Holtzman
Feb. 7, 2022
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Off and on showers, and drizzle will continue for the rest of the day with temperatures in the 40s. We stay in the 40s this evening, lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Warmer days are ahead as this low pressure moves away from the area. Clouds will linger into Tuesday but drier weather is expected with highs in the 50s. Sunshine returns on Wednesday and temperatures will begin to warm. Highs will climb from the low 60s on Wednesday to the upper 60s Friday and Saturday. Another storm system will head our way Sunday bringing the chance of showers and highs back down in the 50s.

TODAY: Cloudy and Chilly. Showers Possible. High 48, Low 40.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 54, Low 35.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 62, Low 39.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 65, Low 41.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High 68, Low 44.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 69, Low 51.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. High 54, Low 31.

