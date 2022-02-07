SC Lottery
Man out on bond after resisting arrest, unlawful carry of weapon

Dmarkus Antwan Thorne, 32, is charged with unlawful carrying of weapon and resisting arrest.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they arrested a man after he ran away from police and carried a weapon without a permit.

Dmarkus Antwan Thorne, 32, is charged with unlawful carrying of weapon and resisting arrest.

It happened at 1:00 a.m. on Monday at 7550 Dorchester Rd.

Officers say they responded to that area in reference to an individual brandishing a firearm.

When officers saw Thorne, he fled on foot to a parking lot, where he was taken into custody with the help of a police K-9, an incident report stated.

Investigators say that the firearm was dropped while Thorne was fleeing from officers.

Thorne did not have a concealed weapons permit, the incident report says.

Officers say they took Thorne to a nearby hospital because of the K-9 apprehension.

Thorne’s bond was posted at $25,000.

He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

