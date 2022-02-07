Officials working to move Charleston statue to South Carolina State Museum

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina State Museum and the City of Charleston say they are working on an extended loan agreement of the John C. Calhoun statue.

The loan agreement would move the statue, which was removed from Marion Square in Charleston in June 2020, to the South Carolina State Museum.

Attorneys are currently working to finalize the agreement, which would then need approval by the SC State Museum Commission and Charleston City Council, a news release stated.

Calhoun was the seventh vice president of the U.S., and his support of slavery prompted calls for the statue’s removal.

“As I’ve said from the start, I don’t support erasing history, but rather, serious efforts to place complicated figures such as Mr. Calhoun in their full context,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said. “And, in this instance, I can’t imagine a more appropriate institution to perform that valuable public service than the SC State Museum.”

In addition to accepting the statue, the museum says it would help with transportation and monitoring the conservation of the monument along with its related artifacts.

“The State Museum looks forward to working with Mayor Tecklenburg and the City of Charleston,” South Carolina State Museum Commission Chairman John F. McCabe said. “We believe the museum will be an important resource in determining an appropriate resolution to the care and interpretation of the monument.”

