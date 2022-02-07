SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police officer laid to rest after girlfriend allegedly hit him with her car, left him out in cold

Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe was laid to rest Monday. Authorities say his girlfriend...
Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe was laid to rest Monday. Authorities say his girlfriend allegedly hit him with her car and left him to die outside in the cold.(WFXT via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Boston police officer who was found dead during a blizzard last week was laid to rest Monday.

The sound of bagpipes rang through the air in the town of Braintree as hundreds of Boston police officers showed their respects for Officer John O’Keefe.

People lined the streets for hours remembering the “devoted son, brother, uncle, and godfather.” O’Keefe became the guardian of his niece and nephew after their parents died.

O’Keefe’s girlfriend Karen Read is charged in his death.

Police say Read dropped him off at a party and when she turned around, she allegedly hit him with her car before driving away.

Her attorney says Read did not know she hit O’Keefe. Investigators say when they found his body, he had skull fractures and signs of hypothermia.

Read has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including manslaughter. She’s due back in court March 1.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect Christopher Lewis Rawls, 22, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and...
Deputies: 1 man arrested after stabbing leaves 2 injured
The three-alarm fire at Palms Apartments in West Ashley was first reported at 4:54 a.m. The...
All residents displaced by massive Charleston apartment fire accounted for
It happened on US 15 near US 178 around 5 miles away from Harleyville on Saturday at 7:40 p.m.
1 dead after vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Dorchester County
Coroner Paul J. Brouthers says David Lee Lathan, Jr. 36, of Harleyville, died on the scene...
Coroner IDs man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
Members of the Brothers of Heroes motorcycle club and family traveled along Highway 61 from...
Memorial ride held for couple killed in DUI crash in West Ashley

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke after a raid in Syria killed an Islamic State terrorist group...
Biden holds press conference with German chancellor amid Russia-Ukraine tensions
The loan agreement would move the statue, which was removed from Marion Square in Charleston in...
Officials working to move Charleston statue to South Carolina State Museum
Police responded Monday to a shooting at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Richland, Washington.
Police: 1 killed in shooting at Washington state Fred Meyer
Voters wait outside the Lee Hill polling location on Election Day in Spotsylvania, Va., Nov. 3,...
US warns midterms could spark calls for extremist violence