Police searching for ‘vulnerable’ missing woman

Police are looking for Natalie Guardino, 31, who they say suffers from schizophrenia, bipolar and borderline personality disorder.
Police are looking for Natalie Guardino, 31, who they say suffers from schizophrenia, bipolar and borderline personality disorder.(North Charleston Police Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they are looking for a “vulnerable” missing woman.

Police are looking for Natalie Guardino, 31, they say she suffers from mental illness.

NCPD says she has not been seen since Feb. 3rd and it is unknown what she was last wearing.

Anyone with information can contact Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-740-5894 or the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800.

