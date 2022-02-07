SC Lottery
SC gas prices jump nearly 9 cents; more increases expected

National average at highest price since 2014
The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina is $3.15, an increase of 8.6 cents over last week, as of Monday morning.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers are paying an average of 8.6 cents more per gallon of gas than they were last week, Gas Buddy says.

The average gas price stands at $3.15 as of Monday morning, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,028 gas stations across the state. That price is 15.7 per gallon higher than a month ago and 94.2 cents higher than a year ago.

“Gas prices saw their sharpest rise in months last week as oil surged to $93 per barrel, on continued concerns over Russia invading Ukraine and that there won’t be enough supply to meet demand come this summer,” GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said.

Click here to find the cheapest gas where you live.

Gas prices statewide ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.91, a difference of $1.02. The cheapest gas in the Lowcountry was selling for $2.85 at a North Charleston station as of Monday morning.

RELATED: GasBuddy reveals cheapest day to buy gas in South Carolina

Nationally, the average price at the pump rose 8 cents, averaging $3.42 per gallon. That’s up 12.3 cents from one month ago and 97.5 cents higher than a year ago.

De Haan said the national average rose to its highest level since 2014 last week and more grim news is ahead.

“Motorists should expect even more price increases, with the larger jumps coming later this spring as a confluence of seasonal factors and the potential flare-up in geopolitical tensions,” De Haan said. “Ultimately, the national average could be pushed to record territory by the start of the summer driving season.”

GasBuddy compiles data from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

