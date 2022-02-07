SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC’s 3-day COVID case total tops 14,000, nearly half that of previous weekend

South Carolina saw a dramatic drop in its three-day COVID-19 case total over the weekend,...
South Carolina saw a dramatic drop in its three-day COVID-19 case total over the weekend, according to new data reported by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina saw a dramatic drop in its three-day COVID-19 case total over the weekend, according to new data reported by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The state reported a total of 14,011 new cases of COVID-19 and 141 deaths in the three days of data released Monday. That data covers the previous Thursday through Saturday because DHEC reports numbers on a 48-hour delay.

The previous three-day weekend, released on Jan. 31, listed a total of 25,806 new cases, which meant the total of new cases fell 46% over this past weekend compared with the previous weekend report.

DayConfirmedProbableTotal
Thursday (Saturday’s release)2,3749953,369
Friday (Sunday’s release)3,6221,4115,033
Saturday (Monday’s release)4,3191,2905,609
TOTAL10,3153,69614,011

DHEC reported 141 deaths over the three days, a drop of 35% compared with the previous Monday’s 217 deaths.

DayConfirmedProbableTotal
Thursday (Saturday’s release)521466
Friday161228
Saturday311647
TOTAL9942141

Among Lowcountry counties, DHEC reported a total of 34 deaths; 26 were confirmed and eight were being investigated as probable.

Lowcountry CountyConfirmedProbableTotal Deaths
Beaufort011
Berkeley325
Charleston12113
Colleton404
Dorchester729
Georgetown022
Williamsburg000
TOTAL26834

The percent positive rate for test results remained around the 15%-mark for all three days, averaging 16.4%, DHEC said.

DayPercent-Positive
Thursday14.5%
Friday17.9%
Saturday16.8%

Here are the latest state statistics:



Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect Christopher Lewis Rawls, 22, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and...
Deputies: 1 man arrested after stabbing leaves 2 injured
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that heavily damaged multiple units...
West Ashley apartment fire damages 56 units, displaces approximately 100
It happened on US 15 near US 178 around 5 miles away from Harleyville on Saturday at 7:40 p.m.
1 dead after vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Dorchester County
Coroner Paul J. Brouthers says David Lee Lathan, Jr. 36, of Harleyville, died on the scene...
Coroner IDs man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
Members of the Brothers of Heroes motorcycle club and family traveled along Highway 61 from...
Memorial ride held for couple killed in DUI crash in West Ashley

Latest News

Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that heavily damaged multiple units...
West Ashley apartment fire damages 56 units, displaces approximately 100
Fire crews responded early Monday morning to a downtown shed fire and quickly extinguished it...
Firefighters battle early-morning shed fire before moving to apartment complex blaze
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed a...
Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation
Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver, who has worked with the coroner's office since 2006,...
Berkeley County coroner announces retirement