SC’s 3-day COVID case total tops 14,000, nearly half that of previous weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina saw a dramatic drop in its three-day COVID-19 case total over the weekend, according to new data reported by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The state reported a total of 14,011 new cases of COVID-19 and 141 deaths in the three days of data released Monday. That data covers the previous Thursday through Saturday because DHEC reports numbers on a 48-hour delay.

The previous three-day weekend, released on Jan. 31, listed a total of 25,806 new cases, which meant the total of new cases fell 46% over this past weekend compared with the previous weekend report.

Day Confirmed Probable Total Thursday (Saturday’s release) 2,374 995 3,369 Friday (Sunday’s release) 3,622 1,411 5,033 Saturday (Monday’s release) 4,319 1,290 5,609 TOTAL 10,315 3,696 14,011

DHEC reported 141 deaths over the three days, a drop of 35% compared with the previous Monday’s 217 deaths.

Day Confirmed Probable Total Thursday (Saturday’s release) 52 14 66 Friday 16 12 28 Saturday 31 16 47 TOTAL 99 42 141

Among Lowcountry counties, DHEC reported a total of 34 deaths; 26 were confirmed and eight were being investigated as probable.

Lowcountry County Confirmed Probable Total Deaths Beaufort 0 1 1 Berkeley 3 2 5 Charleston 12 1 13 Colleton 4 0 4 Dorchester 7 2 9 Georgetown 0 2 2 Williamsburg 0 0 0 TOTAL 26 8 34

The percent positive rate for test results remained around the 15%-mark for all three days, averaging 16.4%, DHEC said.

Day Percent-Positive Thursday 14.5% Friday 17.9% Saturday 16.8%

Here are the latest state statistics:







Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.