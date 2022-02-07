SC’s 3-day COVID case total tops 14,000, nearly half that of previous weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina saw a dramatic drop in its three-day COVID-19 case total over the weekend, according to new data reported by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The state reported a total of 14,011 new cases of COVID-19 and 141 deaths in the three days of data released Monday. That data covers the previous Thursday through Saturday because DHEC reports numbers on a 48-hour delay.
The previous three-day weekend, released on Jan. 31, listed a total of 25,806 new cases, which meant the total of new cases fell 46% over this past weekend compared with the previous weekend report.
|Day
|Confirmed
|Probable
|Total
|Thursday (Saturday’s release)
|2,374
|995
|3,369
|Friday (Sunday’s release)
|3,622
|1,411
|5,033
|Saturday (Monday’s release)
|4,319
|1,290
|5,609
|TOTAL
|10,315
|3,696
|14,011
DHEC reported 141 deaths over the three days, a drop of 35% compared with the previous Monday’s 217 deaths.
|Day
|Confirmed
|Probable
|Total
|Thursday (Saturday’s release)
|52
|14
|66
|Friday
|16
|12
|28
|Saturday
|31
|16
|47
|TOTAL
|99
|42
|141
Among Lowcountry counties, DHEC reported a total of 34 deaths; 26 were confirmed and eight were being investigated as probable.
|Lowcountry County
|Confirmed
|Probable
|Total Deaths
|Beaufort
|0
|1
|1
|Berkeley
|3
|2
|5
|Charleston
|12
|1
|13
|Colleton
|4
|0
|4
|Dorchester
|7
|2
|9
|Georgetown
|0
|2
|2
|Williamsburg
|0
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|26
|8
|34
The percent positive rate for test results remained around the 15%-mark for all three days, averaging 16.4%, DHEC said.
|Day
|Percent-Positive
|Thursday
|14.5%
|Friday
|17.9%
|Saturday
|16.8%
Here are the latest state statistics:
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.