Sheriff: Missing teen out on crime spree

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced that a teen who had been missing for weeks was “out on a crime spree”.

Zmaiah Carter, 15, was last seen leaving her school on January 25. She was located in a home in Northeast Columbia on Sunday night, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.

Deputies responded to Cherry Stone Drive after a homeowner called to report a burglary. The homeowner was gone for several days and returned to find that their home had been burglarized and people were inside the house, according to deputies.

The responding deputies observed forced entry to the home and a closet that would not open. They called out for a suspect and a female emerged and was identified as Zmaiah, according to officials.

Zmaiah told deputies her name and that she was a runaway. She said that she had been in the home with another person for several days. The other person left before deputies arrived.

The home was in disarray with items missing. Narcotics were also found in the home. There was significant damage to the victim’s vehicles which were parked at the home, according to deputies.

Zmaiah was taken into custody and deputies confirmed her identity.

“Cases like these are frustrating. An entire community was searching for this missing teen, and it turns out she was just out on a crime spree,” Sheriff Lott said. “Our investigators worked tirelessly on this case and Zmaiah’s parents have been terrified and heartbroken waiting on answers. We are thankful that Zmaiah was found safe and hope that she makes better decisions in the future for her sake and her family.”

Officials say they are still looking for a person of interest in the case.

Lott said that Zmaiah was a runaway but was treated as a missing teenager. His statement said:

The community also played a very important role in searching for her. Unfortunately, we have some in our community who try to take advantage of these cases for their own benefit. They only interfere with the real investigation and make our recovery of the missing or runaway child more difficult. Our missing person Investigators are the most dedicated and committed deputy sheriffs anywhere. They are that way because they care not just as cops but parents too.

