SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Sheriff: Missing teen out on crime spree

Richland Co. deputies searching for missing teen
Richland Co. deputies searching for missing teen(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced that a teen who had been missing for weeks was “out on a crime spree”.

Zmaiah Carter, 15, was last seen leaving her school on January 25. She was located in a home in Northeast Columbia on Sunday night, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.

Deputies responded to Cherry Stone Drive after a homeowner called to report a burglary. The homeowner was gone for several days and returned to find that their home had been burglarized and people were inside the house, according to deputies.

The responding deputies observed forced entry to the home and a closet that would not open. They called out for a suspect and a female emerged and was identified as Zmaiah, according to officials.

Zmaiah told deputies her name and that she was a runaway. She said that she had been in the home with another person for several days. The other person left before deputies arrived.

The home was in disarray with items missing. Narcotics were also found in the home. There was significant damage to the victim’s vehicles which were parked at the home, according to deputies.

Zmaiah was taken into custody and deputies confirmed her identity.

“Cases like these are frustrating. An entire community was searching for this missing teen, and it turns out she was just out on a crime spree,” Sheriff Lott said. “Our investigators worked tirelessly on this case and Zmaiah’s parents have been terrified and heartbroken waiting on answers. We are thankful that Zmaiah was found safe and hope that she makes better decisions in the future for her sake and her family.”

Officials say they are still looking for a person of interest in the case.

RELATED: Parents of missing teen say she may have been meeting with a stranger

Lott said that Zmaiah was a runaway but was treated as a missing teenager. His statement said:

The community also played a very important role in searching for her. Unfortunately, we have some in our community who try to take advantage of these cases for their own benefit. They only interfere with the real investigation and make our recovery of the missing or runaway child more difficult. Our missing person Investigators are the most dedicated and committed deputy sheriffs anywhere. They are that way because they care not just as cops but parents too.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The three-alarm fire at Palms Apartments in West Ashley was first reported at 4:54 a.m. The...
All residents displaced by massive Charleston apartment fire accounted for
The suspect Christopher Lewis Rawls, 22, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and...
Deputies: 1 man arrested after stabbing leaves 2 injured
It happened on US 15 near US 178 around 5 miles away from Harleyville on Saturday at 7:40 p.m.
1 dead after vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Dorchester County
Coroner Paul J. Brouthers says David Lee Lathan, Jr. 36, of Harleyville, died on the scene...
Coroner IDs man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
Members of the Brothers of Heroes motorcycle club and family traveled along Highway 61 from...
Memorial ride held for couple killed in DUI crash in West Ashley

Latest News

Police are looking for Natalie Guardino, 31, who they say suffers from schizophrenia, bipolar...
Police searching for ‘vulnerable’ missing woman
Dmarkus Antwan Thorne, 32, is charged with unlawful carrying of weapon and resisting arrest.
Man out on bond after resisting arrest, unlawful carry of weapon
The Colleton County School District considering changing its academic calendar
Colleton County School District plans to change its academic calendar
South Carolina saw a dramatic drop in its three-day COVID-19 case total over the weekend,...
SC’s 3-day COVID case total tops 14,000, nearly half that of previous weekend
Fire crews responded early Monday morning to a downtown shed fire and quickly extinguished it...
Firefighters battle early-morning shed fire before moving to apartment complex blaze