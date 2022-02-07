SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Veterinary assistant accused of stealing drugs from Horry County animal hospital

McKenna Lineback
McKenna Lineback(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman has been charged after authorities say she stole drugs from an animal hospital in Horry County.

An arrest warrant from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control states the incident happened last November at the VCA Palmetto Animal Hospital on Highway 501.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old McKenna Lineback, allegedly stole hydromorphone from the facility while working as a veterinary assistant.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, hydromorphone is a pain reliever that is more potent than morphine.

Authorities say Lineback was identified as the suspect based on witness statements, video evidence, and a controlled substance audit.

Jail records show Lineback was arrested by DHEC on Feb. 4 and charged with theft of a controlled substance.

Lineback was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $2,500 bond the day after her arrest.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three-alarm fire at Palms Apartments in West Ashley was first reported at 4:54 a.m. The...
All residents displaced by massive Charleston apartment fire accounted for
The suspect Christopher Lewis Rawls, 22, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and...
Deputies: 1 man arrested after stabbing leaves 2 injured
It happened on US 15 near US 178 around 5 miles away from Harleyville on Saturday at 7:40 p.m.
1 dead after vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Dorchester County
Coroner Paul J. Brouthers says David Lee Lathan, Jr. 36, of Harleyville, died on the scene...
Coroner IDs man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
Members of the Brothers of Heroes motorcycle club and family traveled along Highway 61 from...
Memorial ride held for couple killed in DUI crash in West Ashley

Latest News

Police are looking for Natalie Guardino, 31, who they say suffers from schizophrenia, bipolar...
Police searching for ‘vulnerable’ missing woman
Dmarkus Antwan Thorne, 32, is charged with unlawful carrying of weapon and resisting arrest.
Man out on bond after resisting arrest, unlawful carry of weapon
The Colleton County School District considering changing its academic calendar
Colleton County School District plans to change its academic calendar
South Carolina saw a dramatic drop in its three-day COVID-19 case total over the weekend,...
SC’s 3-day COVID case total tops 14,000, nearly half that of previous weekend
Fire crews responded early Monday morning to a downtown shed fire and quickly extinguished it...
Firefighters battle early-morning shed fire before moving to apartment complex blaze