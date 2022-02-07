SC Lottery
WATCH: Lineman rescues seagull trapped on power line in Myrtle Beach

(Source: Jennifer Greer)
By Michael Owens
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A dramatic rescue of a seagull was caught on camera in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.

WMBF News viewer Jennifer Greer sent footage of the bird being trapped on a cable in the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue and 10th Avenue North.

The video then shows a Santee Cooper lineman raised up on a bucket truck aiming to get the seagull down.

After bringing it in closer, the lineman is able to untangle the seagull as it quickly flew away.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

