Wet and chilly start to the work week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure will bring plenty of clouds, scattered showers and a cold start to the work week. Off and on showers, and drizzle, can be expected today along with highs only in the 40s. Warmer days are ahead as this low pressure system moves away over the next 24 hours. Clouds will linger into Tuesday but drier weather is expected with highs in the 50s. Sunshine returns on Wednesday and temperatures will begin to warm. Highs will climb from the low 60s on Wednesday to the upper 60s Friday and Saturday. Another storm system will head our way Sunday bringing the chance of showers and highs back down in the 50s.

TODAY: Cloudy and Chilly. Showers Possible. High 48.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 56.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 62.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 65.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High 67.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 68.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. High 56.

