Arrington announces run for Congress in SC’s 1st District

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Katie Arrington announced Tuesday she will run for Congress in the Palmetto State’s First Congressional District.

Arrington made the announcement on her website and social media channels.

She released the following statement:

Our founding father envisioned our leaders being public servants and stewards of their community. Being a Member of Congress was never about personal gain, celebrity status or self-enrichment. It was about the people you represent.

Right now, our Member of Congress is more concerned with advancing her personal brand than advocating for the Lowcountry. Nancy Mace turned her back on the Lowcountry, selling us out and selling out President Trump. We cannot afford another term of self-serving leadership.

Families in our community are struggling to put food on their tables, they are concerned about filling their gas tanks, and they are fearful of what continued skyrocketing inflation will do to their bottom lines. I am running for Congress to prioritize the entrepreneurs, hairdressers, carpenters, waitresses, and anyone else who is ready for leadership that truly represents them.

Her announcement of a Congressional run comes a day after her attorney confirmed that she resigned from her job at the Pentagon. Arrington held the title of chief information security officer for the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition, according to the U.S. Department of Defense’s website.

Arrington’s lawyer says the resignation is in protests following an investigation that put her on administrative leave after being accused of disclosing classified information without permission.

Arrington served two terms in the South Carolina House and then went on to run for U.S. Congress in 2018, defeating longtime GOP incumbent Mark Sanford in the Republican primary. She lost to one-term Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham in the 2018 election.

Arrington later blamed Sanford for her loss to Cunningham because he refused to endorse her.

Current Rep. Nancy Mace defeated Cunningham in his re-election bid in 2020, reclaiming the seat for Republicans and becoming the first woman from South Carolina to be elected to Congress.

Two other people have announced their bid for the seat as well: Dorchester County Democratic Party Chair Tim Lewis and Mount Pleasant pediatrician Dr. Annie Andrews.

