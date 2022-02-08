Arrington resigns from Pentagon job in ‘protest’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former South Carolina U.S. congressional candidate is resigning from her job at the Pentagon.

Katie Arrington’s lawyer says the resignation is in protests following an investigation that put her on administrative leave.

Arrington held the title of chief information security officer for the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition, according to the U.S. Department of Defense’s website.

Last May she was accused of disclosing classified information without permission.

Arrington served two terms in the South Carolina House and then went on to run for U.S. Congress in 2018, defeating longtime GOP incumbent Mark Sanford in the Republican primary. She lost to one-term Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham in the 2018 election.

Arrington later blamed Sanford for her loss to Cunningham because he refused to endorse her.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.