Buskey leads Charleston Southern past Toccoa Falls 97-60

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Deontaye Buskey had 17 points as Charleston Southern rolled past Toccoa Falls 97-60 on Monday night.

Tahlik Chavez and Claudell Harris Jr. added 15 points each for the Buccaneers. Harris Jr. also had six assists.

Kalib Clinton had 10 points for Charleston Southern (5-18), which snapped its five-game losing streak.

Charleston Southern registered season highs with 18 3-pointers and 24 assists.

CJ Mitchell had 12 points for the Eagles. Lance Smith added 10 points.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.