Buskey leads Charleston Southern past Toccoa Falls 97-60
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:52 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Deontaye Buskey had 17 points as Charleston Southern rolled past Toccoa Falls 97-60 on Monday night.
Tahlik Chavez and Claudell Harris Jr. added 15 points each for the Buccaneers. Harris Jr. also had six assists.
Kalib Clinton had 10 points for Charleston Southern (5-18), which snapped its five-game losing streak.
Charleston Southern registered season highs with 18 3-pointers and 24 assists.
CJ Mitchell had 12 points for the Eagles. Lance Smith added 10 points.
