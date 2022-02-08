Charleston Black Expo, Taste of Black Charleston set to return in March

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Black Expo will return as an in-person event for the first time in two years.

The event will be held at the Charleston Area Convention Center on March 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event allows local businesses to participate in workshops and hear from experts in the industry and includes live entertainment, youth activities, health and wellness events, celebrity signings, a national recording artist and food and drinks.

Tickets for the Charleston Black Expo are $10.

The Expo is also a forum to educate, enlighten and inspire the entire community and the African American community in particular.

The Taste of Black Charleston, set for March 11 at the Ladson Exchange Park, presents a diverse sample of Lowcountry dishes. (Live 5/File)

The night before the Black Expo, the Taste of Black Charleston event will present diverse samples of food and beverages by a variety of restaurants and vendors in the community.

The event is being held at the Exchange Hall at Ladson Exchange Park on March 11 from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets for a Taste of Black Charleston are $75. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test 72 hours prior to the event date must be shown to be allowed entry into this event.

Charleston Black Expo was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

