SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Black Expo, Taste of Black Charleston set to return in March

Charleston Black Expo returns to the Charleston Area Convention Center on March 12.
Charleston Black Expo returns to the Charleston Area Convention Center on March 12.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Black Expo will return as an in-person event for the first time in two years.

The event will be held at the Charleston Area Convention Center on March 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event allows local businesses to participate in workshops and hear from experts in the industry and includes live entertainment, youth activities, health and wellness events, celebrity signings, a national recording artist and food and drinks.

Tickets for the Charleston Black Expo are $10.

The Expo is also a forum to educate, enlighten and inspire the entire community and the African American community in particular.

The Taste of Black Charleston, set for March 11 at the Ladson Exchange Park, presents a diverse...
The Taste of Black Charleston, set for March 11 at the Ladson Exchange Park, presents a diverse sample of Lowcountry dishes.(Live 5/File)

The night before the Black Expo, the Taste of Black Charleston event will present diverse samples of food and beverages by a variety of restaurants and vendors in the community.

The event is being held at the Exchange Hall at Ladson Exchange Park on March 11 from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets for a Taste of Black Charleston are $75. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test 72 hours prior to the event date must be shown to be allowed entry into this event.

Charleston Black Expo was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three-alarm fire at Palms Apartments in West Ashley was first reported at 4:54 a.m. The...
All residents displaced by massive Charleston apartment fire accounted for
The suspect Christopher Lewis Rawls, 22, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and...
Deputies: 1 man arrested after stabbing leaves 2 injured
BCSO Spokesperson Carli R. Drayton says Demar Rayel Ravenell, 21, of St. Stephen, was arrested...
Man considered ‘most wanted’ in Berkeley County arrested for murder in Colorado
Police say Natalie Guardino suffers from mental illness and is considered a vulnerable adult.
Police searching for woman missing since Thursday
Coroner Paul J. Brouthers says David Lee Lathan, Jr. 36, of Harleyville, died on the scene...
Coroner IDs man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Historic Charleston Foundation kicks off a new digital preservation project
Harborside History is a project that will cover a range of topics and historical time periods...
Historic Charleston Foundation kicks off a new digital preservation project
Footage taken by a bystander shows the massive fire at the Palms Apartments in West Ashley...
Investigation continues into massive Charleston apartment fire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Group launching digital preservation project to share stories of the Lowcountry