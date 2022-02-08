Charleston City Council to hear from residents against inclusion in improvement district

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council members will be hearing from property owners on Johns Island who are not happy they will be included in a recently-passed municipal improvement district.

A special meeting of the Charleston City Council will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Berkeley Electric Cooperative off Main Road.

During the meeting, Johns Islanders will have an opportunity to have their voice heard during the state-mandated meeting as the City of Charleston starts to implement the Johns Island Municipal Improvement District.

The district, passed by city council in October, would charge new properties an annual fee to fund improvements. Current properties and businesses would not be affected.

New single-family homes would be charged $480 per year, while commercial buildings would be charged based on their square footage.

These improvements include building roads and improving transportation infrastructure, as well as improving parks, recreation and drainage. The money raised through the district can only be used on the island, according to state law.

Mayor Pro Tem Karl Brady said the meeting will allow Johns Islanders to tell the council why they shouldn’t be included in the district.

“The municipal improvement district was passed by council in order to fund vital infrastructure projects that, we feel, the new developments will put a strain on even more on existing infrastructure,” Brady said. “These improvements are meant to help alleviate that, but residents have the right to be heard if they feel like they shouldn’t be included in the district, and we want to make sure we meet that requirement under state law.”

A final ruling on the objections brought on by Johns Island property owners will be voted on during the Feb. 22 council meeting.

