Charleston Police continue search for missing 93-year-old man

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for an elderly man whose family has not heard from him since Jan. 22.

Arthur Clarence Middleton, 93, was reported missing by his family on Jan. 30, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

A Charleston resident reported seeing him on King Street the following day. At that time, Middleton was wearing a tan-colored jacket, a red hat and blue jeans. He may have boarded a bus bound for North Charleston, police say.

There has been no further word on his whereabouts.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police detective.

