Emhoff whisked out of event following security concern

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy Center...
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was whisked out of an event Tuesday at a Washington high school by Secret Service agents following an apparent security concern.

Emhoff was at Dunbar High School for an event in commemoration of Black History Month. He was in the school’s museum for about five minutes before a member of his security detail approached him saying, “we have to go.” Emhoff was removed from the building into his waiting motorcade.

Students and educators at the school were instructed to leave the school, with an overhead announcement saying, “evacuate the building.” No reason for the evacuation was given.

Spokespeople for Emhoff and Harris did not immediately provide further details on the situation. The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Asked about the incident during her daily briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “I don’t have any updates on this.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

