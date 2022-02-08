SC Lottery
Goose Creek Police arrest 2 in shooting

Petrell Washington, 18, was arrested on charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated...
Petrell Washington, 18, was arrested on charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek Police Department says they have arrested two suspects in relation to a shooting that took place at an apartment on Feb. 1.

Officers responded to the area of 700 Emma Meredith Circle regarding a shooting that had just occurred. They discovered a 15-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound to his left calf.

Officers administered first aid until the medical services arrived, and the juvenile was then taken to Trident Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators from the Goose Creek Police Department Criminal Investigative Unit arrived on the scene and began gathering information on the details of the shooting. They were able to determine that the juvenile exchanged gunfire from the parking lot with a suspect on the third floor of the apartment building.

They identified Petrell Washington, 18, as the third-floor shooter.

Washington was arrested Feb. 3 for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

The juvenile was arrested Monday for attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Police did not release his name or a booking photo because of his age.

