Gun-waving St. Louis couple placed on probation as lawyers

A husband and wife hold a pistol and a rifle as protesters walk past their house enroute to St....
A husband and wife hold a pistol and a rifle as protesters walk past their house enroute to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home during a protest march in St. Louis on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The man and woman greeted about 300 protesters, shouting as they broke down a gate in the neighborhood to march past their home. No shots were fired and the protesters moved on. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI(KMOV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
(AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday placed a St. Louis couple who gained national attention for waving guns at racial injustice protesters on probation as attorneys.

The court suspended Mark and Patricia McCloskeys’ law licenses but delayed the suspension and put the two on probation for a year. The order means the couple can still practice, but the suspension will take effect if they violate their probation by breaking any more laws.

After pleading guilty to two charges Thursday afternoon, Mark and Patricia McCloskey told reporters it was a victory and they would do it all again.

In a previous court filing seeking the suspension, Missouri Chief Disciplinary Counsel Alan Pratzel cited the McCloskey’s guilty pleas to misdemeanors stemming from the June 2020 encounter with protesters. Pratzel’s office is responsible for investigating ethical complaints against Missouri lawyers.

The McCloskeys have said they felt threatened by the protesters who walked onto their private street during global protests that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Mark McCloskey emerged from his home with an AR-15-style rifle, and Patricia McCloskey waved a semi-automatic pistol.

Mark McCloskey, who is among several Republican candidates for U.S. Senate, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was ordered to pay a $750 fine. Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson pardoned them last year. Pratzel’s motion said that while a pardon erases a person’s conviction, “the person’s guilt remains.”

The judges agreed, writing that the couple “committed a misdemeanor offense involving moral turpitude” and should be disciplined.

Mark McCloskey didn’t immediately comment on the ruling to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

